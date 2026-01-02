Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $12,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in CRH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 184,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CRH by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRH by 26.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,665,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

NYSE:CRH opened at $124.96 on Friday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $129.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

