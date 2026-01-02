Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Blue Owl Capital worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 86.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 24,533.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 106.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $453.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 104.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 83,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,800. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neena Reddy acquired 7,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,043.40. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit?investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first?lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second?lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

Featured Articles

