Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLR. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,583,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.