Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. ONEOK accounts for about 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 66,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4%

OKE opened at $73.52 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $74.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc (NYSE: OKE) is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK’s asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.