Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 190.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $556,192,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after buying an additional 434,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,139,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,261,000 after buying an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,177,000 after buying an additional 227,738 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,417.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,515,000 after acquiring an additional 211,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Dailey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.03 per share, for a total transaction of $108,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $859,872.86. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 2,000 shares worth $442,317. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.18 and a 200-day moving average of $254.38. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

