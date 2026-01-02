Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $31.12 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $31,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 155,357 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 224,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 387,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,565,000 after buying an additional 184,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period.

BIL stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

