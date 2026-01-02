Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $636.08.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: VOO’s cost advantage vs. SPY supports long-term inflows — it tracks the same S&P 500 index and delivers identical exposure with a materially lower expense ratio, which is attractive to fee-sensitive investors. VOO vs. SPY: Which Popular S&P 500 ETF Wins Out for Investors?
- Positive Sentiment: Decent jobs data helped the S&P 500 finish strong into year-end, a momentum tailwind for VOO given its 1:1 exposure to the index. Stock Market Live December 31: Decent Jobs Numbers Help S&P 500 (VOO) Gain on New Year’s Eve
- Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 index performance (roughly +20% led by tech/AI) and analyst optimism for 2026 could keep demand for broad S&P exposure high. Top 5 stocks to watch in the S&P 500 Index, VOO, and SPY ETFs in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis recommends holding S&P 500 exposure as a “forward-compatible” position for broad AI-driven market shifts, but flags high P/E, AI concentration and a low historical dividend yield — a mixed view that supports passive index ownership while noting valuation risk. VOO: Stay Forward-Compatible With The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s notes Fed division and macro variables as key 2026 drivers for the S&P 500 — policy uncertainty could increase volatility but isn’t a VOO-specific risk beyond index sensitivity to rates and growth. How a Divided Fed Could Define the S&P 500 in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-market commentary flagged pressure on tech and AI names, and VOO was noted down in early action — concentrated weakness in large-cap tech can disproportionately drag VOO given the index’s market-cap weighting. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Daily Update, 12/31/2025
- Negative Sentiment: Market-wide sentiment faded into year-end (futures down, S&P logged multiple-session declines and the Fear & Greed index softened), which increases downside risk for broad ETFs like VOO in the near term. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Down As Santa Rally Hopes Fade
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
