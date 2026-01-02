Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,883,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,230 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,624,000 after purchasing an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.91. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $636.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

