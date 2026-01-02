Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Enbridge by 19.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 588.2% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 61.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 152.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

