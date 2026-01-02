Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after acquiring an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,713,603,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares in the company, valued at $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,822 shares of company stock worth $8,689,984. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

