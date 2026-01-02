Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 37,972 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,972 shares during the period. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned 0.76% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.2%

SOXQ stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $660.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.0621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

