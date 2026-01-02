Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 13.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $68,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $487.86 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

