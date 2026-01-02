YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 122,381 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 148,998 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,974 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $92.90.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6,078.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

