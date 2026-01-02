First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s Why

First Niles Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

First Niles Financial Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.29.

First Niles Financial Company Profile

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A.

