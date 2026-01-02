Head to Head Analysis: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) vs. Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI -18.45% -73.21% -13.78% Healthcare Triangle -48.85% N/A -59.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 1 7 7 0 2.40 Healthcare Triangle 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempus AI and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tempus AI presently has a consensus target price of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Risk and Volatility

Tempus AI has a beta of 5.23, suggesting that its stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempus AI and Healthcare Triangle”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $693.40 million 15.15 -$705.81 million ($1.19) -49.62 Healthcare Triangle $11.70 million 0.32 -$5.97 million ($101.00) -0.01

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tempus AI. Tempus AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Healthcare Triangle on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. is a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

