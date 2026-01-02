JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,359 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $60,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.