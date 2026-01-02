Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 57.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,215 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

BAC opened at $54.98 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $401.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

