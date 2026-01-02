Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks. The Fund uses statistical sampling techniques that take into account such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, and earnings growth to create a portfolio of securities listed in the index that have a similar investment profile to the entire the Index.

