Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 3,804 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $33,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 89,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,509,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $652.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $623.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $619.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $604.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

