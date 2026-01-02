Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $83.86 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $83,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $522.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.19. The firm has a market cap of $158.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.93.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

