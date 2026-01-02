Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 438,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,227,000.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1854 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

