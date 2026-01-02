Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Purchases 3,581 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 24,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.58.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6%

HON stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $228.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.