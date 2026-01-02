Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.73 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 699,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 6.6% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,486,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,816 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $19,604,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,346,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,454 shares during the period. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,689,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 255,736 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.84.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.2734 per share. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

