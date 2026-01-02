Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 924 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 275.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,390.00 to $1,322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,160.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,360.00 to $1,340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,316.18.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,070.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,069.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,096.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

