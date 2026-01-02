Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 6,533 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,257 shares of company stock valued at $16,855,192. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. HSBC boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.68.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

