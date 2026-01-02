Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,035 shares during the period. Three Magnolias Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 947,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 192,812 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.07. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.