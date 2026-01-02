Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,107,085,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,297,000 after acquiring an additional 255,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $753.78 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.29 and a 200-day moving average of $722.83. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.