Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Acquired by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.1% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $59,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,129,000 after purchasing an additional 993,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,755,000 after acquiring an additional 621,841 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,124,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,853 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 242.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,324,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

