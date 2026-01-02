Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.38 on January 8th

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3755 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.84. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

