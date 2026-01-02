Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MICH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) (ASX:MICH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Monday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 176.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 1st.

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) Stock Performance

Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Infrastructure Fund is a equity mutual fund launched by Magellan Financial Group. The fund is managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating in infrastructure sector. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis focusing on factors like macroeconomic factors and economic moat to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the UBS Developed Infrastructure & Utilities Net Total Return Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Infrastructure Fund (Currency Hedged) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.