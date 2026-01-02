RVW Wealth LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,038.00 to $1,182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,155.36.

LLY opened at $1,075.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.08 and its 200-day moving average is $848.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

