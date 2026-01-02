Hudson Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for about 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 280.6% in the second quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 2,341.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,755,000 after buying an additional 830,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of VST opened at $161.37 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.51 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 64.04% and a net margin of 6.70%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $1,424,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 510,945 shares of company stock valued at $98,584,693 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Vistra Profile

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower?carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

