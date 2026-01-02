Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $2.54 Million in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF $PEZ

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 192.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $103.66 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $76.23 and a 52-week high of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.67.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

