Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

