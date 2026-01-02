OMC Financial Services LTD Has $4.43 Million Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF $SCHY

OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 539,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after buying an additional 385,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 8,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 913.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,657 shares in the last quarter.

SCHY opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.57. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility. SCHY was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

