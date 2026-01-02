Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% during the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
COST stock opened at $862.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $896.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $935.81. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $844.06 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total transaction of $481,492.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total transaction of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. This trade represents a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $769.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $992.08.
Key Costco Wholesale News
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarter: Costco beat consensus EPS and revenue (EPS $4.34 vs. $4.27; revenue $67.31B) and showed mid?single digit revenue growth, reinforcing the company’s resilient membership model and steady cash flow. MarketBeat – COST data & earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion: Costco is moving to open two new Ontario locations — continued warehouse growth supports long?term revenue and membership fee expansion. Costco takes steps to open two new locations in Ontario
- Positive Sentiment: Promotions & merch: Membership promotions and ongoing new product assortments can help recruit/retain members and boost near?term cash flow and traffic. Score a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card with a $65 Gold Star Membership
- Positive Sentiment: Stock?split chatter: Commentary naming COST as a potential stock?split candidate can attract retail interest and short?term demand if expectations build. These Are The 3 Stock Split Candidates Heading Into 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/PR pieces (hours, shopping lists, retrospective returns) keep brand visibility high but are not immediate catalysts for the stock. Examples include New Year’s hours and lifestyle articles. Is Costco open or closed on New Year’s Day 2026? Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For January 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/positioning pieces label Costco as a premium defensive name — useful for long?term allocation but not an immediate price driver. Are These 3 Leading Defensive Stocks Too Crowded Heading Into 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Javier Polit sold roughly 2,600 shares across late?December transactions (~$862–$867 avg), materially reducing his position. Repeated/large insider sales can sap sentiment by signaling personal liquidity taking rather than conviction. SEC Form 4 – Javier Polit
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: COST trades at elevated multiples (P/E ~46), leaving limited margin for error — any slowdown vs. analyst expectations or macro weakness could trigger multiple compression. Market data & valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Operational risk: a recent cargo/theft incident affecting product bound for Costco is an isolated but tangible reminder of supply?chain shrink risk and potential cost exposure. Oysters, crab and $400,000 worth of lobster meat stolen in New England
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
