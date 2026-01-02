Wagner Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. $RMM

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMM. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 79.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $13.61 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities. It seeks to invest in securities of any maturity. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.