KW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

KW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of KW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,266 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after purchasing an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,022,926,000 after buying an additional 441,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after buying an additional 2,117,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,465 shares of company stock valued at $57,056,497. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stores Impacting Alphabet

Positive Sentiment: AI momentum — market chatter centers on Gemini rollouts and product integrations that are boosting search, YouTube engagement and cloud demand, which investors see as durable monetization drivers. Read More.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet stock opened at $313.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $328.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.16 and a 200 day moving average of $243.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

