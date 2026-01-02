Fuchs (FRA:FPE) Trading Up 1% – Here’s Why

Fuchs SE (FRA:FPE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €30.15 and last traded at €30.00. Approximately 23,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.70.

Fuchs Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.55.

About Fuchs

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, dry coatings, gear and hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, compressor and refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, fluids and industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils.

