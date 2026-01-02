Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 210 and last traded at GBX 210. 1,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.

Heavitree Brewery Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.53.

About Heavitree Brewery

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

