Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Decreases By 15.7%

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 972,940 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,154,177 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 295,401 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 18.89%. Research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Insider Transactions at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, insider Darin Patrick Campbell sold 31,159 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $557,434.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 145.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 42.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 135,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

Featured Stories

