Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 4,411 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total value of $1,058,659.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $327.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.05 and a fifty-two week high of $346.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 162.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DZ Bank increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

