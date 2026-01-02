True Wealth Design LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Simplify MBS ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Simplify MBS ETF were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,278,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period.

Get Simplify MBS ETF alerts:

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:MTBA opened at $50.41 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS. MTBA was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.