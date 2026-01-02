Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP Shares Acquired by Greenbush Financial Group LLC

Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after buying an additional 2,353,628 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,078.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,259,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,719 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,637,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after acquiring an additional 551,389 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,702,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 538,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribridge Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,765,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1183 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities. CGCP was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.