Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) & Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Head to Head Analysis

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Nektar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theravance Biopharma $64.38 million 14.73 -$56.42 million $0.57 32.82 Nektar Therapeutics $98.43 million 8.74 -$118.96 million ($7.97) -5.30

Analyst Recommendations

Theravance Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. Nektar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Theravance Biopharma and Nektar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theravance Biopharma 0 2 3 2 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 1 1 6 0 2.63

Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $27.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.58%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $111.83, suggesting a potential upside of 164.51%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Theravance Biopharma and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theravance Biopharma 36.53% 12.20% 6.33% Nektar Therapeutics -192.87% -456.53% -57.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Nektar Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

