Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$182.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. National Bankshares lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$173.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$177.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$178.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$176.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$121.31 and a 12 month high of C$182.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.34 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.