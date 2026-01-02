Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 464,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,360 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,906 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

