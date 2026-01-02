Ninety One UK Ltd Has $7.72 Million Stake in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700,565 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $7,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 23.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $200,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $122.35.

About MakeMyTrip

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.