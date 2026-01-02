TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 6,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $145,047.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,778,000 after acquiring an additional 957,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 74.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 680,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after purchasing an additional 290,729 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.The business had revenue of $841.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc (NYSE: THS) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of private-label packaged food and beverage products. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, the company partners with major grocery chains, club retailers and foodservice outlets to develop, produce and distribute a diverse portfolio of items under store brands and, in select categories, under its own labels.

Since its founding in 2005 through the consolidation of several specialty food businesses, TreeHouse Foods has grown primarily through strategic acquisitions and operational integration.

