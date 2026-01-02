655,199 Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 655,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,033,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,384,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 199,016 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Centene by 83.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $66.81.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

