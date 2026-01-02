Reviewing Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) & Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) and Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ichor and Credo Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 1 4 3 0 2.25 Credo Technology Group 0 1 13 2 3.06

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%. Credo Technology Group has a consensus target price of $206.85, suggesting a potential upside of 43.75%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Ichor.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ichor has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Credo Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor -4.26% -0.96% -0.67% Credo Technology Group 26.63% 25.28% 21.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Credo Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $849.04 million 0.75 -$20.82 million ($1.20) -15.36 Credo Technology Group $436.77 million 59.51 $52.18 million $1.14 126.22

Credo Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Ichor on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. In addition, it manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products. The company primarily markets its products to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in Japan. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

